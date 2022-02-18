×
Stussy Opens First Stand-alone Store in Paris

The California-based streetwear label is celebrating the opening with a Paris-themed capsule collection.

Stussy Paris
Stussy Paris in Le Marais. Stussy

Stussy has just landed in Paris.

The California-based streetwear label on Friday opened its first Paris unit at 44 Rue du Temple in Le Marais, marking the brand’s latest international stand-alone store and latest to open in Europe, joining locations in London, Milan, Madrid and Amsterdam, among others.

The Willo Perron-designed shop has a black and glass facade, wood shelving and a sheet metal counter and pillars to separate the space, all of which are design elements in a few of the brand’s stores in Asia, especially Shibuya in Japan.

Stussy is commemorating the opening with a special capsule comprised of a campaign T-shirt shot by Mark Lebon, a Stussy Paris Chapter T-shirt and trucker cap, a T-shirt referencing Lebon’s fall 2016 campaign, and a Paris Saint-Germain Nike football jersey.

Prior to this opening, Stussy expanded on its collaborations launching new styles with Dr. Martens, Our Legacy and Denim Tears, Gore-Tex, rappers Eric B. and Rakim, and Bape, all as a lead up to the spring 2022 collection.

The streetwear brand operates more than 20 stand-alone stores in the North America, Europe, Asia and Australia and shops-in-shop at Dover Street Market in Los Angeles, London, Ginza and Singapore.

Inside Stussy Paris
Inside the Stussy Paris store. Stussy
