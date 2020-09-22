Rather than run to the stores on Thanksgiving Day, Jenna Lyons has something in store for her fans.

The former president and creative director of J. Crew revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her new TV show, “Stylish With Jenna Lyons,” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 26. She started working on the show back in late 2018.

In the promotional video, she talks about starting her own business for the first time. “And I’m terrified. You’ll get to see when I get it right and screw it up,” she says.

She’ll be testing out creative associates to join her new venture and will see who can cut it. “I’m not just creating a business, I’m creating a family. No pressure,” she says in the video.

The eight-episode series is a blend of documentary and competition and follows Lyons as she tackles design projects, from renovating her friend’s classic Brooklyn townhouse to hosting mobile fashion makeovers to designing her new office and launching LoveSeen, a new false eyelash brand.

“Stylish With Jenna Lyons” is produced by Our House Media with Simon Lloyd and Matt Hanna serving as executive producers, along with Lyons, David Tibballs, Paul Storck, Hillary Olson, Jae Goodman and Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

Lyons was unreachable for comment Tuesday.

