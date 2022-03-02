×
Stylist Karla Welch Collaborates With La Bouche Rouge

Proceeds of the limited-edition La Karla lipstick will go to The Period Community’s program.

Karla Welch
Karla Welch Courtesy of La Bouche Rouge

LIPSTICK WITH A CAUSE: Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Karla Welch has teamed with La Bouche Rouge on a limited-edition lipstick called La Karla.

The lipstick created with the French sustainable beauty brand comes in bright red with a tinge of orange and can be housed with a camel-colored upcycled leather, refillable case. Together, they form the Karla Welch set, which goes for $125. La Karla lipstick alone sells for $45.

The Karla Welch set
The Karla Welch set Courtesy of La Bouche Rouge

In line with Welch’s feminist commitments, proceeds of Welch’s tie-in are going toward The Period Community’s program that backs organizations fighting for period equality. The set will be available for three months.

La Bouche Rouge’s former collaborations have been with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Aime Skincare.

