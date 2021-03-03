Stylist Marcus Paul, the man behind Pusha T and J Balvin’s wardrobes, has designed a line of sunglasses for luxury brand Haffmans & Neumeister. The four-style collection, offered in three colorways and handmade in Germany, launched Tuesday. It’s now available for sale within Nordstrom’s Black_Space pop-up that Paul had a hand in curating, with each pair retailing for $590.

For Paul, who is friends with multiple members of the Haffmans & Neumeister team, the tie-up was natural. “Eyewear is something I’ve always been wearing, now for well over 20 years. I have always bought a lot of different eyewear whether I’m travel- or vintage-shopping. And my friends at Haffmans & Neumeister have been asking me to work with them for some time, we’ve always admired each other’s style and championed each other,” said Paul.

He and designers from Haffmans & Neumeister spent nearly two years perfecting the designs. They include a hingeless setting and come packaged in a recycled leather case. Each pair exudes a certain retro quality, with one design taking inspiration from a classic Pierre Cardin style.

For Paul, this is just the beginning of what will be an ongoing collaboration with Haffmans & Neumeister. He sees it as a meditation on style and proportions. “My former jobs were in interior design, and eyewear is something architects and interior designers are always into. It’s because eyewear speaks to the person viewing it in so many ways about craftsmanship and beautiful aesthetics,” he said.