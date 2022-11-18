Stylist Mimi Cuttrell on Hollywood’s Vintage Obsession, Her New Role at Depop

In recent months, some of the hottest new looks in Hollywood have been old, from the vintage plunge-front Jean-Louis Scherrer dress that TikTok star Addison Rae wore to the LACMA gala (her archival streak has been going strong at other events, too), to Bella Hadid’s Tom Ford-era white Gucci gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

As further evidence of the skyrocketing value of pre-owned fashion, vintage dealer Doris Raymond’s sale at Julien’s Auctions this week exceeded expectations with a Chanel Couture gown selling for $68,750, 22 times the original estimate.

No wonder the resale wars are heating up.

In brick-and-mortar, Richard Wainwright, creator of the popular vintage fair A Current Affair, just opened Arcade, a permanent co-op space at The Row in downtown Los Angeles. Fashionphile is popping up at Fred Segal. And eBay just opened a store in New York’s Diamond District that lets customers sell and shop on the spot.

Online, Resee just forged an exclusive partnership with Alaïa on the high end, and GoodwillFinds.com just launched on the lower end of the market, expected to reach $80 billion in sales by 2026.

The pre-loved trend has turned Hollywood stylists into archival fashion curators, including Mimi Cuttrell, who was just tapped by Gen Z-loved online resale marketplace Depop as an ambassador, launching her own shop on the site.

The stylist, who works with Gigi Hadid, Maude Apatow and Ariana Grande, hosted a holiday dinner for the reseller on Thursday night at Horses in Hollywood, where she was wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier striped tube dress and a pair of Louis Vuitton logo slides she found on Depop.

“It’s a combination of recycling and standing out,” she said of the appeal of vintage among celebrities now, sharing on her phone her ways for navigating the huge inventory, including following favorite sellers (some of whom were at the celebratory event), and designers, then browsing from high to low prices.

“There are so many special pieces.…Gaultier, Dior, everyone knows who works for me I have racks and racks of Depop and my clients have been loving vintage, too. It’s fun to reuse clothing, not be so wasteful and to find really special finds,” she said.

Peer-to-peer e-com company Depop was founded in 2011 and is based in London. Harry Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert is also a brand ambassador for the site, which was acquired by Etsy Inc. last year in a $1.62 billion deal.