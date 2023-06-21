Stylitics Names Juliana Prather Chief Marketing Officer

Stylitics, the AI-powered digital merchandising and styling platform, has tapped Juliana Prather as chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s global marketing and brand strategies, reporting to Rohan Deuskar, founder and chief executive officer of Stylitics.

According to Deuskar, Prather’s “experience and leadership as a global marketing leader in the retail industry make her the perfect addition to our company.

“She understands the importance of the customer experience for retail success and the power of AI-driven retail tech to help retailers scale and drive personalized style inspiration. We look forward to adding her extensive knowledge at Stylitics during this exciting stage of growth,” he said.

Prather will lead the company’s messaging and growth initiatives, including new retail tech SaaS solutions coming this fall. Fluent in three languages, she is expected to help lead the next evolution of Stylitics’ growth through her knowledge of retail and international markets.

Most recently, Prather was chief marketing officer at global retail analytics provider Edited. Earlier in her career she held leadership posts at such brands as Nine West Group, Lysse, Liz Claiborne Inc., Superga USA, and Maidenform.

“Stylitics has positioned itself as a leader in retail tech with solutions for customer-first shopping experiences. I am very excited to be a part of the company in this phase of innovation and product expansion,” said Prather. “I am a believer in the company’s mission and ability to transform the shopping experience by supporting retailers with technologies that drive revenue and support their product and brand strategies. The team and leadership at Stylitics are committed to better experiences for retailers and shoppers, and I look forward to being a part of this journey.”

Stylitics works with such brands as Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve and Puma, among others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers globally each day. To date Stylitics has driven more than $4 billion in incremental revenue for its customers with 200 million plus additional units sold from more than 4,500 brands and retailers.