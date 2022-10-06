×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Suicoke Links With Vibram on Repair Program

The “Repair If You Care” project will officially debut in 2023.

Vibram x Suicoke "Repair If You Care" program.
Vibram x Suicoke "Repair If You Care" program. Courtesy of Suicoke

Suicoke’s collaboration frenzy is now focusing on process rather than design — and particularly on giving a second life to worn-out sandals.

The hip Japanese footwear brand has expanded its link with sole maker Vibram for the “Repair If You Care” program launching in January, whereby customers can have their worn out Suicoke styles — chunky slides and hiking sandals, for example — repaired using Vibram’s signature rubber soles.

The program will debut at the Vibram Academy workshops in Paris; London; Wien, Austria; and Athens, Greece, but will be later expanded to involve shoe repair shops and cobblers that are already partners of the sole-maker in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

“We are ecstatic to share this appreciation of giving the shoes we wear a second life with our long-term friends and partners at Vibram,” said Suicoke’s global brand director Enrico Pasi. Suicoke was among the first shoe companies to adopt Vibram soles and features them regularly in some of its key styles. It has also issued a co-branded version of Vibram’s signature Five-finger shoes.

Suicoke’s previous collaborations centered on co-branded drops included Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, Bape, Moncler, Lanvin and Missoni, among others.

Vibram x Suicoke "Repair If You Care" program.
Vibram x Suicoke “Repair If You Care” program. Courtesy of Suicoke
Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Hot Summer Bags

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Suicoke Debuts Repair Program in Partnership With Vibram

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad