Suicoke Links With Vibram on Repair Program

Suicoke’s collaboration frenzy is now focusing on process rather than design — and particularly on giving a second life to worn-out sandals.

The hip Japanese brand has expanded its link with sole maker Vibram for the “Repair If You Care” program launching in January, whereby customers can have their worn out Suicoke styles — chunky slides and hiking sandals, for example — repaired using Vibram’s signature rubber soles.

The program will debut at the Vibram Academy workshops in Paris; London; Wien, Austria; and Athens, Greece, but will be later expanded to involve shoe repair shops and cobblers that are already partners of the sole-maker in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

“We are ecstatic to share this appreciation of giving the shoes we wear a second life with our long-term friends and partners at Vibram,” said Suicoke’s global brand director Enrico Pasi. Suicoke was among the first shoe companies to adopt Vibram soles and features them regularly in some of its key styles. It has also issued a co-branded version of Vibram’s signature Five-finger shoes.

Suicoke’s previous collaborations centered on co-branded drops included Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, Bape, Moncler, Lanvin and Missoni, among others.