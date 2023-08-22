Suki Waterhouse, Patrick Mahomes Join as Boss Ambassadors in New Campaign With Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Gigi Hadid

LONDON — The Boss family of ambassadors is growing.

American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and British actor and singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse join the likes of Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Gigi Hadid and Matteo Berrettini in the fall 2023 campaign for the German brand.

Waterhouse wears a light cream blazer with a wool pinstripe coat draped over her shoulders with gold jewelry and a gold watch with a green watchface. In another shot, she’s wearing a black shirt with a matching set of gold bracelets and earrings.

Patrick Mahomes for Boss Courtesy of Boss

In Mahomes’ shot, he’s surrounded by a gray set wearing a gray suit with white stripes that Maluma wears in his version of the campaign. In another, he’s in a knit sweater with wool trousers and a dark gray wool jacket.

In August, it was reported that the sales for the company’s second-quarter results were strong, with its two brands, Boss and Hugo, rising 20 percent in currency-adjusted terms to bring in 1.02 billion euros altogether during the second quarter. This brings the German premium brand’s sales to 1.99 billion euros for the first half of 2023.

Naomi Campbell for Boss Courtesy of Boss

As a result of the ongoing double-digit increase, the business said it now expected to see sales growth of between 12 and 15 percent over the whole year, bringing in between 4.1 billion and 4.2 billion euros. The company’s goal is to make 5 billion euros by 2025.

This is the second time that Hugo Boss has raised guidance this year, having first done so after reporting positive first-quarter results in early May. At the beginning of the year, the company’s outlook had been more modest, with growth expected at between 4 and 6 percent.