With the coronavirus pandemic causing what’s expected to be a socially distant summer, several fashion brands are trying to add some excitement to the season with collaborations.

One of the most anticipated fashion collaborations is coming from Target, which is continuing its tradition of teaming with buzzy designers. This summer the retailer is tapping three female-led fashion labels — LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez — for a summer dress collection that evokes the feminine style each brand is known for.

As at home workouts are on the rise amid the COVID-19 quarantine, other brands are launching activewear collections that combine fashion with function. Take Staud designer Sarah Staudinger, who is making her first entry into activewear with a colorful collection with New Balance.

Here, WWD looks at five summer 2020 fashion collaborations to watch out for. Read on for more.

1. Target’s the Designer Dress Collection

Target is upping the ante on its latest designer collaboration, this time teaming with three female-led fashion brands for a collection of dresses fit for the summer. The retailer is working with fashion brands LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez for a collection of more than 70 dresses that evoke the same feminine styles that each label has become known for.

The Designer Dress Collection will be available on Target’s web site starting June 6 and will be available in select stores starting June 15. The collection ranges in price from $40 to $60 and sizes range from XXS to 3X.

2. Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami

Singer Billie Eilish and artist Takashi Murakami have teamed for a T-shirt collection exclusively found at Uniqlo. The collection combines imagery both artists have become known for, such as Eilish’s Blohsh lopsided stick figure symbol and Murakami’s iconic flowers. Some designs also include a collage of Eilish’s photos.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami T-shirt collection launched on Uniqlo’s web site on May 25 and will be available at select locations starting May 29. The collection ranges in price from $9.90 to $14.90 and is available in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizes.

3. New Balance x Staud

Staud designer, Sarah Staudinger, is making her first entry into activewear with a capsule collection created with New Balance.

The color-blocked collection includes separates such as sports bras, leggings, shorts, jackets, track pants and sweatshirts featuring Nbsleek, New Balance’s new lightweight, four-stretch fabric technology. Staudinger has also reimagined New Balance’s 997 sneaker in a rainbow colorway.

The New Balance x Staud 20-piece collection is available now on Staud’s web site with some pieces, including the 997 sneakers, available for preorder. The collection ranges in price from $60 to $295.

4. Quay x Lizzo

Grammy-award-winner Lizzo is teaming with eyewear brand Quay for a charitable collection of sunglasses and accessories. The collection includes eight eyewear styles — such as cat eyes, aviators and shields — in sunglasses and blue light glasses.

The brand has teamed with Feeding America for the collection, donating at least 100 meals to the national food bank per purchase. Quay is committed to donating one million meals through the collection.

“My style is always evolving,” Lizzo told WWD. “I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything. There’s one glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different.”

The collection is available now on Quay’s web site and ranges in price from $55 to $75.

5. Puma x Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is marking its first collaboration with Puma to create a collection meant for both in and out of the gym.

The activewear collection includes tank tops, bodysuits, cropped tops, jackets, track pants and sneakers that use a vintage-inspired Gold’s Gym logo for a retro feel.

The Puma x Gold’s Gym collection includes women’s, men’s and kids sizes and is available now on Gold’s Gym and Puma’s web sites. The collection ranges in price from $40 to $100.

