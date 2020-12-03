Athletic Propulsion Labs has stepped into the beauty realm via a collaboration with Summer Fridays.

On Dec. 4, APL will release two sneakers — the TechLoom Bliss and the TechLoom Breeze — created in partnership with Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, cofounders of Summer Fridays. The sneakers, which come in separate hues and retail for $220 each, will be sold via APL’s web site and at its flagship at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“APL knows how to create something that’s elevated yet functional. That’s exactly what we aim for with everything we create at Summer Fridays,” Gores Ireland told WWD via phone.

The APL collaboration comes after Summer Fridays’ successful sell-through of its sweat sets — the first clothing product the brand has produced. Hewitt said that customers shared photos on social media of themselves wearing the sets — styled with APL shoes.

“We knew [APL] was the right brand alignment because it was something [Summer Fridays customers] were already naturally [wearing],” she said.

In an e-mailed statement, APL cofounder Adam Goldston said his company and Summer Fridays both cater to customers who “lead an active lifestyle that is centered around health and wellness.”

“We both create products that perform at the absolute highest level and can be worn/used daily,” Goldston said.

APL’s business has “continued to grow dramatically in 2020,” he continued, noting that this year, customers “placed a greater emphasis on health and wellness and more specifically, working out since it was one of the only daily routines that many were able to maintain throughout the year.”

In 2021, the company will release new silhouettes with “incredible technologies,” as well as “limited collaborations that will continue to solidify APL as the world leader in luxury performance,” Goldston said.

