×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear Sales Are Down

Just as airline tickets and hotel stays have increased this summer, so too has some swimwear.

swimwear j crew summer
Swimwear from J. Crew's summer campaign.

IN THE SWIM: July and August are prime time for summer vacationers in the U.S., but some travelers aren’t packing up new swimsuits for their getaways as they did last year.

With pandemic-related travel restrictions largely vanished nationally, many consumers are gearing up to take a break from the working life to unwind away from the daily grind. Netflix-inspired jaunts, splurge stats and bucket-list trips are among this summer’s travel trends.

In a recent survey conducted by NPD, half of the respondents indicated that they will be taking a vacation before Labor Day. Designers, retailers and swimwear brands competing in the women’s area are vying for market share in what is reportedly a $5.2 billion industry. Several nontraditional swimwear labels like Kim Kardashian’s Skims have jumped into the pool, so to speak.

Related Galleries

Swimwear manufacturers had a lot to celebrate last year, thanks to the category posting a 23 percent gain in U.S. revenue. All those months of self-isolation, WFH and stay-at-home measures led to a boost across the board for men, women and children. Along with the pent-up demand, some shoppers had more money to spend on their swimming attire. Swimsuits were a key item for all those revenge travel trips, according to the NPD Group’s director, apparel industry analyst Kristen Classi-Zummo.

This summer isn’t quite so sunny when it comes to swimwear sales. For the first half of this year, swimwear sales have dropped by 13 percent compared to the same selling period last year. Women’s swimwear was the leading reason for that decline. One possible bright spot — depending on whether preference or predicaments like sourcing issues caused the change — was the upswing in the average selling price by nine percent. That said, many other aspects of vacationing have also risen, including gasoline prices, hotel stays and airline tickets.

International flights are up 31 percent and domestic ones have hiked up 25 percent compared to last year, according to Kayak.com. Swimwear-suitable locales like Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain are popular with some summer vacationers, according to Hopper’s Hayley Berg. Boohoo has taken an anticipatory approach to summer travel by debuting a destinations wardrobe with a dedicated area for Miami, a busy port of call this summer.

With inflation, recession risks, job security and housing costs weighing on some shoppers’ minds, some may prefer to use whatever swimwear they bought last year. One change of pace is the fact that women’s swimwear that retails for $100 or more is the fastest-growing category. Conversely, swimwear retailing for less than $70 is fueling drops in sales, according to NPD.

From a demographic viewpoint, Baby Boomers are the only generation that is bolstering 2022 swimwear market share. That is consistent with the group’s increased spending throughout retail, according to NPD.

Inclusive sizing and plus-size swimwear presents another opportunity in pool- and ocean-friendly garb, with sales up 6 percent year-over-year. NPD said a recent survey indicated one-third of U.S. women, who wear a size of 14 or larger, felt there are not enough swimwear options for them.

Given the spike in summer travel, Classi-Zummo advised brands and retailers to explore their entire customer bases. She was not immediately available for further comment Tuesday but had indicated that a summer sojourn was in the works complete with a new swimsuit.

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Hot Summer Bags

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Summer Travel Is Up But Swimwear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad