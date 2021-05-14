Summersalt is celebrating a diverse range of women for its summer 2021 campaign.

The brand has tapped 24 female entrepreneurs, activists and influencers for its new campaign titled, “Every Body Is a Summersalt Body” released on Friday.

The campaign features women from the fashion industry, including designer Carly Cushnie, stylists Stacy London and Micaela Erlanger, influencer Hannah Bronfman and model Maye Musk. It also features soccer players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, Special Olympics gold medalist Chelsea Werner, actresses Erin and Sara Foster and Dr. Deepika Chopra, among other women modeling new and best-selling styles.

“With this campaign, we wanted to represent communities that have been overlooked not just in the swimwear industry, but historically in marketing as a whole,” said Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin, cofounder, chief brand and digital officer of Summersalt. “Body positivity has been at the core of the Summersalt brand mission from the very beginning and this campaign echoes that call for inclusivity. By featuring this inspiring group of diverse women and celebrating their unique beauty and personal accomplishments, we hope to empower others to do the same.”

This is Summersalt’s largest ad campaign to date, featuring women aged 23 to 73 years old and ranging in sizes zero to 22. The summer campaign features new and best-selling Summersalt swimwear styles that are made from recycled materials. The styles range in size from zero to 24.

“We want people to see this campaign and be reminded that beauty is not one size fits all, and everyone deserves to feel their absolute best and to engage fully with life in a swimsuit regardless of their age or size,” said Lori Coulter, cofounder, chief executive officer and president of the brand. “We not only created this campaign, but Summersalt as a brand, to inspire all women to embrace adventure and fun wherever life may lead.”

