Sunnei Expands Lifestyle Range Keeping Different Rituals in Mind

MORE OBJECTS: The striped lifestyle of Milan-based brand Sunnei in expanding.

The label has released the second drop of its “Objects” range — first introduced last year — and marked the launch with a two-day private event staged at its Palazzina Sunnei headquarters, which coincided with the end of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

In their quest for objects that could reflect everyday rituals, founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo introduced the “Almost Swiss Ball” exercise ball, which came with an all-over logo denim wrap, as well as an ironic doormat featuring the dirty sole imprint of the brand’s Dreamy sneaker on its rugged surface.

New items also included a series of sexual pleasure objects crafted from Murano glass, which can double as tabletop ornaments — in case a conversation-sparking topic is needed during dull home gatherings.

The new drop of Sunnei Objects displayed at Palazzina Sunnei. Courtesy of Sunnei

More predictable homeware items included dish sets, which added to the existing Murano glasses in colorful striped motifs. The new sets included clay bowls and dinner plates hand-painted by local artisans.

The bedding series was enriched with a cozy wool blanket, while the founders’ bond with music was restated with a second vinyl record, this time featuring the soundtrack of the brand’s fall 2021 digital show, along with three other bonus tracks.

In addition, for this drop the brand collaborated with contemporary American design firm Matter Made to release the Champ stool design in a Sunnei custom palette.

With prices ranging from 40 euros to 1,200 euros, the Objects range is available exclusively on the Sunnei website and at its flagship in Milan’s Via Vela, which used to house the brand’s offices.

To enable all customers to envision these products in their own homes before making a purchase, an AR tool is available on the e-commerce site.

The Champ stool developed with Matter Made. Courtesy of Sunnei

When first launched, Sunnei Objects marked a further step in the company’s expansion, which accelerated following Vanguards Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in September 2020. The fund, whose portfolio includes Nanushka, Aeron and the fashion commerce software solution Skala, invested 6 million euros in Sunnei.