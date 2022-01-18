×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kohl’s Fires Back at Shareholder Activists Pushing for Change

Fashion

Bally Appoints New Creative Director

Business

Prada Sales Climb 41% in 2021

Sunnei Expands Lifestyle Range Keeping Different Rituals in Mind

The Milanese brand's Objects range now also includes striped dish sets, exercise balls and sexual pleasure objects in Murano glass.

The new drop of Sunnei Objects
The new drop of Sunnei Objects displayed at Palazzina Sunnei. Courtesy of Sunnei

MORE OBJECTS: The striped lifestyle of Milan-based brand Sunnei in expanding.

The label has released the second drop of its “Objects” range — first introduced last year — and marked the launch with a two-day private event staged at its Palazzina Sunnei headquarters, which coincided with the end of Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

In their quest for objects that could reflect everyday rituals, founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo introduced the “Almost Swiss Ball” exercise ball, which came with an all-over logo denim wrap, as well as an ironic doormat featuring the dirty sole imprint of the brand’s Dreamy sneaker on its rugged surface.

New items also included a series of sexual pleasure objects crafted from Murano glass, which can double as tabletop ornaments — in case a conversation-sparking topic is needed during dull home gatherings.

Related Galleries

The new drop of Sunnei Objects displayed at Palazzina Sunnei.
The new drop of Sunnei Objects displayed at Palazzina Sunnei. Courtesy of Sunnei

More predictable homeware items included dish sets, which added to the existing Murano glasses in colorful striped motifs. The new sets included clay bowls and dinner plates hand-painted by local artisans.

The bedding series was enriched with a cozy wool blanket, while the founders’ bond with music was restated with a second vinyl record, this time featuring the soundtrack of the brand’s fall 2021 digital show, along with three other bonus tracks.

In addition, for this drop the brand collaborated with contemporary American design firm Matter Made to release the Champ stool design in a Sunnei custom palette.

With prices ranging from 40 euros to 1,200 euros, the Objects range is available exclusively on the Sunnei website and at its flagship in Milan’s Via Vela, which used to house the brand’s offices.

To enable all customers to envision these products in their own homes before making a purchase, an AR tool is available on the e-commerce site.

The Champ stool developed with Matter Made.
The Champ stool developed with Matter Made. Courtesy of Sunnei

When first launched, Sunnei Objects marked a further step in the company’s expansion, which accelerated following Vanguards Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in September 2020. The fund, whose portfolio includes Nanushka, Aeron and the fashion commerce software solution Skala, invested 6 million euros in Sunnei.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad