×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How Grooming Is Introducing Men to Self-care and Redefining Masculinity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alber Elbaz Tribute Show to Get Museum Treatment

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Sunnei’s Idea of Black Friday Comes With Mystery

The Milanese hip brand is launching mystery boxes, each containing a unique, unpredictable selection of Sunnei fall 2021 pieces at special prices.

Sunnei is launching mystery boxes for
Sunnei is launching mystery boxes for Black Friday. Courtesy of Sunnei

SUNNEI’S CALL: If for Forrest Gump’s mom life was like a box of chocolates, for Sunnei’s creative directors Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, it looks more like a carton box packed with colored tape. Still, the result is the same: you never know what you’re gonna get.

The hip Milanese brand is tackling Black Friday in its own way, spicing up customers’ hunt for bargains with a little bit of unpredictability.

From Friday through Sunday, shoppers looking to be surprised can go to the brand’s online store to purchase mystery boxes including unknown and unique selections of the label’s fall 2021 pieces at a special price.

Each box could include single pieces or a mix of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear already showcased on the e-commerce site, depending on which preferences in terms of sizes, gender and favorite categories customers express prior to buying the box.

Related Galleries

In particular, the mystery boxes will be divided into four clusters based on price ranges and defined by different colors of the packaging.

Marking the entry offer, the Orange Mystery Box will retail for 150 euros, but contain a selection of items priced at between 280 euros and 375 euros. In a similar way, the Gray box will be priced at 250 euros for an actual product value estimated between 450 euros and 625 euros; the Blue option will retail at 500 euros for a selection actually ranging from 950 euros to 1,250 euros, and the Green box will cost 750 euros for items actually priced between 1,400 euros and 1,875 euros.

Sunnei is launching mystery boxes for Black Friday.
Sunnei is launching mystery boxes for Black Friday. Courtesy of Sunnei

The operation is set to hit a nostalgic chord in those who used to try their luck during the heyday of Colette in Paris, which had a stand offering mystery bags of products throughout the year.

As reported earlier this month, another Italian hot brand has embraced the box format, too. GCDS launched five gift boxes with unexpected objects and fashion pieces just in time for the holiday season. Looking to appeal to different personalities, options range from the Fur Lover — containing faux-fur pieces such as a fisherman’s hat and bag and slippers bearing the brand’s logo — to the Logo Lounger box offering a pajama set, ashtray and sleep mask, all embellished with a pattern blending ’60s geometric designs and the brand’s logo.

SEE MORE:

Sunnei Adds Lifestyle Offering With ‘Objects’ Collection

Sunnei Canvas Experience Gets Physical at Milan Fashion Week

Sunnei to Present Canvas Collection Through Video Game Concept

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sunnei Embraces Black Friday Surprising Customers

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad