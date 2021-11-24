Sunnei’s Idea of Black Friday Comes With Mystery

SUNNEI’S CALL: If for Forrest Gump’s mom life was like a box of chocolates, for Sunnei’s creative directors Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, it looks more like a carton box packed with colored tape. Still, the result is the same: you never know what you’re gonna get.

The hip Milanese brand is tackling Black Friday in its own way, spicing up customers’ hunt for bargains with a little bit of unpredictability.

From Friday through Sunday, shoppers looking to be surprised can go to the brand’s online store to purchase mystery boxes including unknown and unique selections of the label’s fall 2021 pieces at a special price.

Each box could include single pieces or a mix of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear already showcased on the e-commerce site, depending on which preferences in terms of sizes, gender and favorite categories customers express prior to buying the box.

In particular, the mystery boxes will be divided into four clusters based on price ranges and defined by different colors of the packaging.

Marking the entry offer, the Orange Mystery Box will retail for 150 euros, but contain a selection of items priced at between 280 euros and 375 euros. In a similar way, the Gray box will be priced at 250 euros for an actual product value estimated between 450 euros and 625 euros; the Blue option will retail at 500 euros for a selection actually ranging from 950 euros to 1,250 euros, and the Green box will cost 750 euros for items actually priced between 1,400 euros and 1,875 euros.

Sunnei is launching mystery boxes for Black Friday Courtesy of Sunnei

The operation is set to hit a nostalgic chord in those who used to try their luck during the heyday of Colette in Paris, which had a stand offering mystery bags of products throughout the year.

As reported earlier this month, another Italian hot brand has embraced the box format, too. GCDS launched five gift boxes with unexpected objects and fashion pieces just in time for the holiday season. Looking to appeal to different personalities, options range from the Fur Lover — containing faux-fur pieces such as a fisherman’s hat and bag and slippers bearing the brand’s logo — to the Logo Lounger box offering a pajama set, ashtray and sleep mask, all embellished with a pattern blending ’60s geometric designs and the brand’s logo.

