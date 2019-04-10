As part of its grand renovation, Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship will open an 800-square-foot “Saks Sun Bar” on the main floor on Friday.

The launch will include new sunglass brands; a 40 percent increase in styles; monthlong gift-with-purchases for select brands; Sam Teich customized hand-painted sunglass cases, and an exclusive in-store partnership with the brand, Ditto.

Ditto offers face analysis, frame recommendation and virtual try-ons in 180-degree angles. The facial analysis technology scans, detects and analyzes the customer’s facial shape and measurements, and recommends frames based on their findings.

Among the brands are Dita; For Arts Sake, exclusive to Saks for 2019; Loewe, and Versace. Other notable collections are Linda Farrow Precious Lens Kennedy Sunglasses, made from 18 to 22-carat rose-gold-plated lightweight titanium and retailing for $1,135; Tom Ford Antibes with 200 inlaid stones; Moncler Genius capsule, and Fendi x Gentle Monster collaboration.

The Saks Sun Bar is located adjacent to handbags.