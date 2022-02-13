A Look at the Best 2022 Super Bowl Commercials

Each year, the commercials aired during the Super Bowl create as much buzz as the football game itself.

While the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals compete for this year’s Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, many viewers have already taken notice of the year’s star-studded commercials from major brands like Amazon, Squarespace, T-Mobile, Lay’s and many more.

There’s no shortage of star power in these commercials, with brands enlisting the likes of Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan, Colin Jost and other celebrities.

Here, WWD looks at some of the best 2022 Super Bowl commercials. Read on for more.

Squarespace

Squarespace looked to the popular nursery rhyme “Sally Sells Seashells” for its Super Bowl commercial, tapping Zendaya to play Sally who sets up her seashell store through the website creator.

Amazon

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost come together for their first project to promote Amazon’s Alexa where the married couple realizes it’s better for their marriage that the virtual assistant device can’t read their minds.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile tapped Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for its Super Bowl commercial, where the two musicians sing a song promoting the phone provider’s 5G service.

AT&T

To promote its high-speed Internet service, AT&T tapped actresses Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, who run into each other at their high school reunion. The stars are surprised to see each other at the same reunion, to which Kunis says “We have a lot in common,” alluding to how Kunis is now married to Moore’s ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Lay’s

Actors Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd come together in Lay’s new commercial, reminiscing on all of their happy memories throughout their friendship.

Planet Fitness

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s comeback is the subject of Planet Fitness’ Super Bowl commercial, which encourages viewers to follow her footsteps and get into fitness.

Hellmann’s

Mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s tapped football player Jerod Mayo and comedian Pete Davidson to tackle the issue of food waste.

Uber Eats

Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, Nicholas Braun and Jennifer Coolidge star in Uber Eats’ new commercial where the stars try eating Uber Eats deliveries that aren’t necessarily edible.

Bud Light Seltzer

Bug Light paired with Food Network star Guy Fieri to promote its new hard soda seltzer drinks, where the cooking show host introduces the products in Flavortown.

General Motors

Michael Myers’ Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” films returns in General Motors’ new commercial where the character takes over the company. The commercial also stars Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling.

