Despite an uneventful game and lackluster halftime show that made this year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams unmemorable, the game did produce a number of noteworthy commercials in the fashion and beauty space.

From a Carrie Bradshaw cameo to a look at John Legend on diaper duty, here are some of the trending commercials from last night’s game.

1. Stella Artois

While Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw was known for her ever-changing — but always iconic — wardrobe, the “Sex and the City” character’s one staple was her go-to Cosmopolitan drink, until now. Seen here in an ad with Parker reprising her best-known role, Bradshaw forgoes her signature martini for a Stella Artois, which she shares alongside Jeff Bridges’ The Dude from the 1998 comedy “The Big Lebowski,” who also opts for the beer instead of his signature White Russian.

2. Olay

In Olay’s first Super Bowl commercial, the Procter & Gamble-owned beauty brand enlists Sarah Michelle Gellar to appear in a spoof on a horror film titled “Killer Skin.”

3. Bumble

To continue its mission of promoting female empowerment, Bumble enlists tennis champ Serena Williams, who is shown both on and off the court encouraging women to not wait their turn, but make their own move.

4. Skechers

As seen here, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo likes it when things are easy, making these slip-on Skechers shoes the perfect fit.

5. Pampers

Pampers tapped the whole Legend-Teigen family for its Super Bowl ad, where John Legend is joined by a choir of dads (and halftime show performer Maroon 5’s Adam Levine) to sing an ode to diaper duty, all to the dismay of an unimpressed Chrissy Teigen.

6. Colgate

Actor Luke Wilson gets up close and personal in this Colgate commercial, showing there’s no need for personal space when you use the new Colgate Total toothpaste.

