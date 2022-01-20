Pepsi Reveals Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar

Ahead of its much-anticipated halftime show performance, Pepsi released a trailer on Thursday to show fans what to expect during this year’s Super Bowl.

The trailer, named “The Call,” featured all the artists set to perform, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The clip, set in Los Angeles, first showed Eminem and his alter ego Slim Shady set to his song “Rap God” before it transitioned to Snoop Dogg in a car listening to “The Next Episode.” Blige was shown next, with scenes of her getting ready and being photographed to her song “Family Affair.” Lamar is featured in the next scene writing on sheets of paper to his song “Humble,” before it finally ends with Dr. Dre walking on the beach to “Still D.R.E.”

The final scene showed all the artists convening at and walking toward Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to Tupac’s hit song “California Love.”

The trailer was directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, best known for his directorial work in “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Italian Job” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

The Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced its star-studded lineup for the halftime show in September.

The performance is meant to hold a special significance for the greater Los Angeles area as it hosts the Super Bowl for the first time in roughly 30 years. (Lamar, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are also native to L.A.)

This also marks the first time that five musicians are coming together to perform on stage and is one of the most packed lineups in Super Bowl history. Traditionally, the show has one to two (at times, three) headline performers.

The football game and halftime show will be broadcast by NBC.

READ MORE HERE:

Saks Expands Super Bowl Initiative, Adds Women’s and Kids

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers Revealed

The Weeknd Wears Givenchy for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance