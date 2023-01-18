×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Arizona Brands

The initiative, which launched last year, highlights brands from the Super Bowl host city.

NFL Origins
The NFL Origins logo courtesy

The teams may not yet be set, but the excitement is building for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Related Galleries

In advance of the game on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League is bringing back its Origins Collection, an initative launched last year that highlights local brands in the game’s host city.

Last year, the inaugural Origins Collection tapped four Los Angeles-based streetwear brands when the game was played in Inglewood, California. This year, the league has selected Arizona-based brands Ashley Macias, Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor and OXDX. The brands will produce exclusive capsules of merchandise for the Super Bowl LVII collection that reflects both their Arizona roots and a passion for football.

Ashley Macias is an Arizona-based murals artist; Elias Jade Not Afraid was founded by an Apsaalooke Nation bead artist; Manor is an independent lifestyle brand and retailer based in Phoenix, and OXDX is an Indigenous fashion label that specializes in digital art, cut-and-sew apparel and collaborations.

“Last year’s collection brought together a talented group of designers who created NFL-licensed Super Bowl LVI merchandise with an L.A. flair that resonated with our growing fashion-focused fan base,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL. “Now in its second year, Origins: An NFL Collection, will serve as a platform for design talent in Arizona through the origin stories behind Ashley Macias, Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor and OXDX.”

The NFL will launch the collections at a pop-up retail event at The Showcase Room in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 8. Fans can shop the collection while enjoying music, refreshments and local entertainment. The event is free but the public is asked to register in advance to attend.

For those not able to visit Arizona in-person, select styles from the collection will be sold online at the NFL Shop beginning on Feb. 9.

“The NFL is welcoming to all communities, especially those in our event host cities,” said Jonathan Beane, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the NFL. “Representing more than just merchandise, Origins: An NFL Collection welcomes diverse artists into the NFL ecosystem, with the opportunity to showcase their designs, community and background through an NFL lens. Through this program, we are able to build stronger local connections and in return create deeper engagement with fans off-field through art, culture and representation.”

L.A.-based directors, madebyJames from the production company Basewood, will also create video features on each brand that will be available online.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Hot Summer Bags

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Four Arizona Brands

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad