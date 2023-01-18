NFL Origins Collection Will Feature Arizona Brands

The teams may not yet be set, but the excitement is building for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

In advance of the game on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League is bringing back its Origins Collection, an initative launched last year that highlights local brands in the game’s host city.

Last year, the inaugural Origins Collection tapped four Los Angeles-based streetwear brands when the game was played in Inglewood, California. This year, the league has selected Arizona-based brands Ashley Macias, Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor and OXDX. The brands will produce exclusive capsules of merchandise for the Super Bowl LVII collection that reflects both their Arizona roots and a passion for football.

Ashley Macias is an Arizona-based murals artist; Elias Jade Not Afraid was founded by an Apsaalooke Nation bead artist; Manor is an independent lifestyle brand and retailer based in Phoenix, and OXDX is an Indigenous fashion label that specializes in digital art, cut-and-sew apparel and collaborations.

“Last year’s collection brought together a talented group of designers who created NFL-licensed Super Bowl LVI merchandise with an L.A. flair that resonated with our growing fashion-focused fan base,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL. “Now in its second year, Origins: An NFL Collection, will serve as a platform for design talent in Arizona through the origin stories behind Ashley Macias, Elias Jade Not Afraid, Manor and OXDX.”

The NFL will launch the collections at a pop-up retail event at The Showcase Room in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 8. Fans can shop the collection while enjoying music, refreshments and local entertainment. The event is free but the public is asked to register in advance to attend.

For those not able to visit Arizona in-person, select styles from the collection will be sold online at the NFL Shop beginning on Feb. 9.

“The NFL is welcoming to all communities, especially those in our event host cities,” said Jonathan Beane, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the NFL. “Representing more than just merchandise, Origins: An NFL Collection welcomes diverse artists into the NFL ecosystem, with the opportunity to showcase their designs, community and background through an NFL lens. Through this program, we are able to build stronger local connections and in return create deeper engagement with fans off-field through art, culture and representation.”

L.A.-based directors, madebyJames from the production company Basewood, will also create video features on each brand that will be available online.