Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen is back on the fashion scene with new management.

The model-activist has signed with The Lions Management for fashion representation.

“We are inspired by the opportunity to collaborate with Gisele and turning her vision for social and environmental change into a sustainable way of living and doing business,” said Ali Kavoussi, Managing Partner of The Lions Management, which also represents Ebonee Davis, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Tookes, Lara Stone and Sara Sampaio, among others.

Bündchen started her career in the late 1990s, ushering in a healthier new look onto the runway, and was the highest paid model in the world in the early Aughts. She was previously represented by IMG Models, leaving the agency in February after 22 years.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who has appeared on more than 1,000 magazine covers, has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme since 2009, and has worked on initiatives to promote clean water, rainforest protection and reducing food waste.

“The environment has always been my passion,” the supermodel said at the time. “I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood,” she added of growing up around nature in a small town in Brazil. “We must act now, so future generations have the same opportunity. Mother Earth is our fundamental life-support system, and by becoming aware and responsible now, we can assist in preserving the planet.”

In 2019, she produced a documentary about regenerative agriculture titled “Kiss the Ground.” And last July, after witnessing first hand the impact of deforestation and river water pollution in the Xingu village in Brazil, she launched the Viva a Vida initiative to mark her 40th birthday, donating 40,000 trees to plant in the Amazonian rainforest, with her football star husband Tom Brady donating 40,000 more.

Recently, Bündchen has also been taking her message to corporate America, joining DraftKings as a special adviser for environmental, social and governance initiatives, and launching a collaboration with the fantasy sports giant to plant 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022.

“In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially,” she said in a press release announcing the news. “Companies have to be successful in all areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future for all of us around the world.”

Last month, Bündchen and Brady took an equity stake in crypto currency exchange FTX Trading Ltd.. She will also serve as an environmental and social adviser for that platform.