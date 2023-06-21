Superplastic Teams With Mercedes on Art Figure, Apparel Capsule

Fresh off its collaboration with KidSuper earlier this year, Superplastic, a luxury art toy creator, is partnering with Mercedes-Benz on a co-branded capsule.

The toy and apparel collection went live Wednesday afternoon during a media event in New York City where a commercial version of Superdackel, a reinterpreted version of the Wackeldackel, or a nodding-head dog that has graced the dashboards of car owners for decades, was revealed. Superdackel sports a necklace with the Mercedes three-pronged star logo.

The figure was introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show CES in Las Vegas when an 8.2-foot version made its debut along with an animated short film starring Superdackel and two other Superplastic characters, Janky and Guggimon, who steal a Mercedes from a showroom and joyride around New York City. The film will also be available on the MBUX Superscreen beneath the dashboard on its new E-Class car that was introduced in April.

The co-branded apparel collection will be available through June 26. Courtesy of Superplastic

And now, a much smaller version of Superdackel — 12 inches tall — will be available for purchase at the Superplastic store in SoHo. The figures are made from cherry, maple, walnut and alder wood and feature the Mercedes logo. Only 65 numbered figures were produced and they are packaged in a Baltic birch box. They retail for $3,500.

In addition to the wooden Superdackel, the collaboration includes apparel and accessories featuring a T-shirt, hoodie and hat, a silk scarf and a dog collar. The hoodie, made from organic cotton, retails for $238, the T-shirt is $140, the baseball cap is $64 and the silk scarf is $220. The dog collar is $150.

The collection will be available online and at the Superplastic store on Prince Street in New York through Sunday.