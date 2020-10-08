DIGITAL DESIGNS: Supima Design Lab took to Instagram Thursday with a live online runway show featuring looks by Hyères Festival finalists, silhouettes from established designers including Lutz Huelle, Thierry Colson and Dice Kayek, as well as from participants in the Supima Design Competition of New York.

“What we’re trying to do is create this snapshot of what’s happening in emerging fashion today,” said Buxton Midyette, who heads marketing efforts at Supima, the organization that promotes American cotton.

Last year’s event was held in the imposing Hôtel de Talleyrand in Paris, which was decorated with tufts of cotton for the occasion.

In addition to the shows, the digital event also featured roundtable discussions led by Benjamin Simmenauer with the participation of Jean-Pierre Blanc of the Hyères Festival and Supima chief executive officer Marc Lewkowitz.

“I love an in-person show, it’s so exciting, but I will say that through the virtual presentation, we’re able to reach exponentially more people,” Midyette said.

“We usually have 300 or 400 people in the venue,” he explained, referring to Supima’s New York Fashion Week event, that, when projected online, had an audience of 4,000.

Jean Paul Knott, Thierry Colson and On Aura Tout Vu were the other designer labels taking part.

Hyères Festival participants with featured silhouettes were Aline Boubert, Tom van der Borght, Xavier Brisoux, Emma Bruschi, Katarzyna Cichy, Timour Desdemoustier, Andrea Grossi, Marvin M’Toumo, Maximilian Ritter and Céline Shen.

New York design competition winner Amanda Forastieri of Drexel University and finalists Kyra Buenviaje of Rhode Island School of Design, Jenny Feng of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Sakura Mizutani of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Jennie Nguyen of Kent State University and Terrence Zhou of Parsons School of Design also had looks in the presentation.

The current health and economic crises have served to raise consumer awareness of natural fibers like cotton, suggested Midyette. “I think consumers are starting to pay the same attention to clothing that they’ve paid to food and the food that they eat — it’s not just farm to table, it’s farm to closet,” he said, thinking about buying responsibly.

The executive observed that the crisis has pushed emerging designers to chart their own course and create their own channels to reach their customers, given the tumult in retail activity.