Thursday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Supima Names RISD Alumni Yuki Xu Design Competition Winner

Xu received a $10,000 cash prize for her eveningwear collection that utilized various Supima cotton.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Winning designer Yuki Xi, Law Roach, and VP Marketing and Promotions at Supima Buxton Midyette speak during the 14th Annual Supima Design Competition on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Supima) Getty Images for Supima

Supima and stylist Law Roach on Thursday revealed Yuki Xu, alumni of Rhode Island School of Design, as this year’s Supima Design Competition winner.

Xu and five finalists — Cat Pfingst of Drexel University; Jiarui (Ruby) Cai of Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising; Yitao Li of Fashion Institute of Technology; Alana Tolliver from Kent State University, and Bora Kim from School of Art Institute of Chicago — showcased eveningwear crafted entirely with Supima cotton fabrics for an opportunity to win $10,000. The designers were tasked with producing five looks using Supima fabric, including shirting, twill, denim, jersey and velveteen.

The designers were mentored by CFDA Award winning eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra and the collections were evaluated by a panel of judges that included Roach, as well as Nicola Formichetti, Fern Mallis, Edward Barsamian, Luke Meagher, Kelly Augustine, Godfrey Deeny, Freya Drohan, Gianluca Longo, Emilia Petrarca, Avril Graham, Claire Thomson-Jonville, Rajni Jacques, Maria Bernad, Tyler McCall, Tati Cotliar, Shibon Kennedy, Jerome Lamaar and the 2016 SDC winner, Jeffrey Taylor.

This year marks the event’s return to a physical presentation as last year’s competition was hosted via Instagram Live and was also hosted by Roach. The previous winner, Amanda Forastieri from Drexel University, also received a $10,000 prize.

“Given some of the challenges we are still facing, we are so proud of this year’s group of finalists,” said Buxton Midyette, vice president of marketing and promotions for Supima, in revealing this year’s competition in August. “They are all extremely talented and have been able to embrace the true meaning of the SDC with their creativity and innovation.”

