Supima revealed the winner of its 13th annual runway show design competition, which featured contestants who are recent graduates of leading fashion design schools. This year’s winner is Amanda Forastieri from Drexel University. Her Supima collection was titled, “Utopia,” a theme Forastieri “hopes…will serve as a messenger of a better future after the [pandemic] crisis.”

Organizers of the event said Forastieri’s collection “aims to portray the hopeful story of a near-future post-COVID-19 in which humans unite to build a new system, one that stems with love and respect for the planet and, most importantly, each other.”

Other contenders for the award included Sakura Mizutani from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Jenny Feng from Fashion Institute of Technology, Jennie Nguyen from Kent State University, Terrence Zhou from Parsons School of Design and Kyra Buenviaje from Rhode Island School of Design.

This year, the event was hosted by celebrity image architect Law Roach on Instagram Live. “The collective runway show featured women’s eveningwear that was made exclusively with donated Supima cotton fabrics and designed by emerging talent from the nation’s top design schools,” Supima said in a statement. “The winner, selected by a panel of industry judges, received a $10,000 prize from Supima to kickstart their design career.”

The winner was selected by a panel of judges that include creative fashion directors, designers and fashion journalists. “Returning for the sixth year, CFDA Award-winning eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra served as designer mentor to the six finalists, providing invaluable feedback and insight throughout the process,” organizers noted.