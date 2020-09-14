Occasionally, Supreme reaches out to fashion’s biggest designer names, and on Monday unveiled a collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto.

Calling him “one of the most influential fashion designers living and working today,” Supreme released images of an extensive collection including leather jackets, puffers, a wool suit, T-shirts and a beanie, with some items decorated with artwork by Sancheeto, Peter Saville and Yuuka Asakura.

It drops Thursday in stores and online, except in Japan, where it lands on Sept. 19.

Supreme lauded how Yamamoto “blazed a new path forward with masterful draping and playful androgyny” and “continues to break barriers between catwalk and street, luxury and sport, tradition and the avant-garde.”

The capsule is all that, spanning all the way from a white shirt and black blazer to hoodies.

Supreme collaborated with couture legend Jean Paul Gaultier in 2019, though it typically aligns with brands rooted in casual or street style such as North Face, Nike, Stone Island, Hanes, Champion, Lacoste, A Bathing Ape and Schott NYC.

The New York-based skate brand also occasionally flirts with the luxury crowd, most memorably with its blockbuster 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton that ignited the luxury streetwear craze.

Famous for its red logo, Supreme also recently unveiled a collaboration with makeup artist supremo Pat McGrath in that signature shade.