Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has stirred up an outpouring of reactions, particularly from celebrities on social media.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled the landmark decision, eliminating the constitutional right for women to have access to abortions after nearly 50 years. In May, a draft of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe was leaked, which caused an uproar from women’s rights and abortion advocates.

The moment news of the overruling broke, celebrities, political figures and more took to social media to post statements and personal sentiments on the decision.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama penned a statement, which she posted on her official Twitter account, declaring that she is “heartbroken” by the news.

Former President Barack Obama also wrote a series of tweets, linking a Medium article he wrote with Michelle Obama on their thoughts of the Supreme Court’s decision. The story was from May 3, which was the day after the draft leaked.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Obama wrote in a tweet.

Jonathan Van Ness, well-known for being part of the Fab Five of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” also wrote on his Twitter, saying, “This is about controlling bodies and keeping people in systemic poverty for generations. It’s heartbreaking that this personal medical decision has been made by people enforcing their evangelical beliefs on all of us.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis reposted a carousel of images from the popular Instagram account So.Informed, providing helpful and knowledgeable information on what the decision means and what people can do to help.

“And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿,” her caption on Instagram read.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer also posted a call to action on her personal Instagram account, which was an image with the words “Are you ready to fight back when Roe is overturned?” The photo included a number to text and a link to the site Bans Off Our Bodies.

Keke Palmer only wrote two words on Twitter, which encapsulated how many people feel: “I’m devastated.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman representing New York’s 14th congressional district, shared an important fact that while abortions may be outlawed, abortions will still happen, but in more dangerous circumstances.

“Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away,” she wrote. “It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”

Stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Gracie Abrams and Amanda Kloots, among others, also posted their thoughts on Instagram and Twitter. Scroll on to read more.

