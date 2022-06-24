×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court voted to overturn the decision that protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion in America.

Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following
Abortion rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. AP

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has stirred up an outpouring of reactions, particularly from celebrities on social media.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled the landmark decision, eliminating the constitutional right for women to have access to abortions after nearly 50 years. In May, a draft of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe was leaked, which caused an uproar from women’s rights and abortion advocates.

The moment news of the overruling broke, celebrities, political figures and more took to social media to post statements and personal sentiments on the decision.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama penned a statement, which she posted on her official Twitter account, declaring that she is “heartbroken” by the news.

Former President Barack Obama also wrote a series of tweets, linking a Medium article he wrote with Michelle Obama on their thoughts of the Supreme Court’s decision. The story was from May 3, which was the day after the draft leaked.

Related Galleries

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Obama wrote in a tweet.

Jonathan Van Ness, well-known for being part of the Fab Five of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” also wrote on his Twitter, saying, “This is about controlling bodies and keeping people in systemic poverty for generations. It’s heartbreaking that this personal medical decision has been made by people enforcing their evangelical beliefs on all of us.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis reposted a carousel of images from the popular Instagram account So.Informed, providing helpful and knowledgeable information on what the decision means and what people can do to help.

“And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿,” her caption on Instagram read.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer also posted a call to action on her personal Instagram account, which was an image with the words “Are you ready to fight back when Roe is overturned?” The photo included a number to text and a link to the site Bans Off Our Bodies.

Keke Palmer only wrote two words on Twitter, which encapsulated how many people feel: “I’m devastated.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman representing New York’s 14th congressional district, shared an important fact that while abortions may be outlawed, abortions will still happen, but in more dangerous circumstances.

“Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away,” she wrote. “It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”

Stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Gracie Abrams and Amanda Kloots, among others, also posted their thoughts on Instagram and Twitter. Scroll on to read more.

 

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Hot Summer Bags

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad