×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Eye

Gabriel Hendifar Opens Apparatus London

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer in Dispute With Andy Warhol Foundation

Lynn Goldsmith's 1981 copyrighted portrait of the late musician Prince was at the foundation of the decision.

Prince
Prince Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

CONTENT MATTERS: The much watched Supreme Court copyright case between established photographer Lynn Goldsmith and the Andy Warhol Foundation has swung in her favor.

Thursday’s decision was hashed out over the image that Goldsmith took of the late musician Prince that was used for the premise of a silkscreen series by the Pop artist Andy Warhol.

With a vote of 7-2, the court determined that Warhol’s images could not fall under “fair use” in copyright law. Many creatives in different fields were keeping a close eye on the proceedings. The decision could be seen as a deterrent to artists who conjure up work based on existing material. It is considered a win for those who own copyrighted content that other works are based upon.

Related Galleries

Penning the ruling, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the Warhol works did not have a substantially different commercial purpose from that of the original photo taken by Goldsmith and used by two magazines.

The SCOTUS decision flushed out the premise of the legal battle. In 2016, petitioner Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc., or (AWF, licensed to Condé Nast for $10,000 an image of “Orange Prince” — an orange silkscreen portrait of the musician Prince created by pop artist Andy Warhol — to appear on the cover of a magazine commemorating Prince.

Orange Prince is one of 16 works now known as the “Prince Series” that Warhol derived from a copyrighted photograph taken in 1981 by Goldsmith, who had been commissioned by Newsweek in 1981 to photograph the then up-and-coming musician named Prince Rogers Nelson for an article. Years later, Goldsmith granted a limited license to Vanity Fair for use of one of her Prince photos as an “artist reference for an illustration.” The terms of the license included that the use would be for “one time” only. Vanity Fair hired Warhol to create the illustration, and Warhol used Goldsmith’s photo to create a purple silkscreen portrait of Prince, which appeared with an article about Prince in Vanity Fair’s November 1984 issue. The magazine credited Goldsmith for the “source photograph” and paid her $400.

After Prince died in 2016, Vanity Fair’s parent company Condé Nast asked AWF about reusing the 1984 Vanity Fair image for a special-edition magazine that would commemorate Prince. When Condé Nast learned about the other Prince Series images, it opted instead to purchase a license from AWF to publish Orange Prince. Goldsmith did not know about the Prince Series until 2016, when she saw Orange Prince on the cover of Condé Nast’s magazine. Goldsmith notified AWF of her belief that it had infringed her copyright. AWF then sued Goldsmith for a declaratory judgment of noninfringement.

En route to an event Thursday night, Goldsmith deferred comment until Friday. She said she had issued this statement earlier Thursday that highlighted how she financially risked everything and what the ruling means for other artists.

“I am thrilled by today’s decision and thankful to the Supreme Court for hearing our side of the story. This is a great day for photographers and other artists who make a living by licensing their art. This legal battle has been a long road at great emotional and financial impact upon me and my family. I felt I had to risk everything we had financially in order to fight in the courts for protection of my rights and those of all in the arts against those who would infringe.’

Her hope is this SCOTUS ruling “is a lesson that people should not shy away from legally standing up for their rights when organizations, foundations or individuals who have greater financial resources which they can use to intimidate with legal costs,” The statement read. “It is easy to overwhelm individual creators who just want to make their work and not go through the emotional and costly legal battle to stand up for their rights. I want to thank the team at Williams & Connolly, especially Lisa Blatt and Tom Hentoff, for sticking with me through the lows and highs, which resulted in a win for a copy-written artist’s work.”

Her achievements include creating the “bio-disk” for Electra Records in 1969, winning a Clio for one of the radio spots she produced, working on the first films of recording artists that were to be used for promotion, and being the youngest woman member ever to be accepted into the Director’s Guild of America. Her photography can be found in museum collections at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Museum of Modern Art, the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Photography and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among others.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Hot Summer Bags

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Photographer Vs. Warhol Foundation

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad