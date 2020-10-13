FOOD DRIVE: Dover Street Market has conscripted a clutch of cool and cutting-edge brands — headlined by Supreme — to raise money for Sky High Farm, a nonprofit organization that donates fresh veggies and meat to underserved communities in New York.

On Oct. 15, the retail emporium will unveil clothes and accessories bearing the signature artwork of Sky High Farm, founded in 2011 by artist Dan Colen. In addition to Supreme, the participating brands are 917, Awake NY, Better Gift Shop, Brain Dead, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Denim Tears, F–king Awesome, IRAK, MadeMe, Noah and Total Luxury Spa.

All profits from the merchandise — to be sold at DSMNY, DSMLA, on the DSMNY e-shop and on skyhighfarm.org — will go toward the food charity.

Dover Street Market said this first round of collaborations kicks off a yearlong partnership with Sky High Farm that will encompass not only fashion, but art, food and design. It’s the second time the retailer has teamed with the charity.

“We recognize and embrace the responsibility we have to promote equity for everyone in our society, and food is perhaps the most universal and essential means by which we can do this,” said James Gilchrist, vice president of Comme des Garçons USA and Dover Street Market USA, adding that Colen “also speaks to the ethos of DSM and what we always hope to accomplish — the idea that one plus one equals three.”

The 40-acre farm in Columbia County, N.Y., has already donated more than 66 tons of organic produce and meat to food banks and food pantries across the state. The farm prides itself on sustainable agriculture — farming without chemical fertilizers or pesticides and feeding livestock on grasslands.