The center of gravity of New York’s streetwear scene moved four blocks east on Thursday as Supreme set up a temporary retail home at 190 Bowery Street for the launch of its latest collection.

While the brand’s home base on Lafayette Street has gone dark from time to time as the brand switched between seasons, the store is closed now for remodeling after nearly 25 years.

The brand’s fans got the message and queued up outside the Bowery Street door, which gives only a hint at an oversize version of the red-and-white Supreme logo through a row of windows. The store features a typically sparse interior, with hats, sneakers, shirts, skate decks and the rest lined up along the walls. Occupying the middle of the space is a baby blue, comic Sphinx-like sculpture flashing a peace sign.

Among the latest from the brand are a green and black Supreme/Castelli cycling jersey, a metallic jacquard crewneck, a reversible faux suede leopard coat and a drum set, co-branded with Pearl.

Supreme designs its stores internally and it remains to be seen just how the original space will be transformed. Word is the location will be closed for one to two seasons.

In 2017, the brand, which has expanded very slowly given its popularity, branched out with a 3,000-square-foot Brooklyn store that features a skate bowl and received a mayoral grand opening when Bill de Blasio showed up to cut the ribbon.

Supreme also has stores in London, Paris and Japan.