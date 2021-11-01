×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Supreme Drops Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons Man-inspired Capsule

This hyped collection inspired by the men's archives will be dropped on Nov. 4 across Supreme's stores and Nov. 6 in Japan.

A look from the Supreme x
A look from the Supreme x Junya Watanabe Comme des Garcons Man inspired capsule Courtesy

Cult streetwear brand Supreme is dropping a collection inspired by Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe‘s Comme des Garçons men’s archives this week.

The capsule includes a leather peacoat, Gore-Tex denim parkas and pants, patchwork jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, beanies and keychains.

This sure-to-be-hyped collection drops Nov. 4 across Supreme’s stores and Nov. 6 in Japan.

A look from the Supreme x Junya Watanabe Comme des Garcons Man inspired capsule
A look from the Supreme x Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons Man-inspired capsule. Courtesy

Hailed as the originator of brand collaborations — on top of working regularly with brands like Nike, Vans and The North Face — Supreme has been expanding its reach into the luxury realm since its crossover with Louis Vuitton.

Since then, the brand has worked with houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Emilio Pucci and Rimowa.

