Christie’s largest collection of Supreme products is going up for auction this month.

The auction house is offering more than 230 individual Supreme skateboards dating from 1998 to the present day, with many made in collaboration with a lengthy list of notable artists including Kaws, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami and Damien Hirst, among others. The sale is part of Christie’s Handbags X Hype event.

In addition to skateboards, the sale also includes a number of limited-edition Supreme items, such as the Stern Pinball Machine (estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,000), the Coleman Mini Bike (estimated to sell for $3,000 to $5,000) and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Malle Courrier 90 Trunk (estimated to sell for $50,000 to $60,000). The total Christie’s Supreme sale is expected to auction for $232,300 to $345,800.

The Christie’s online auction, which will take place from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, comes on the heels of a recent lawsuit filed against the streetwear brand by Montana-based ASAT Outdoors LLC earlier this month, which claims that Supreme’s camouflage print violates copyright infringement because it bears similarity to a design the brand created in 1985.

Supreme has not yet commented on the lawsuit, however the brand recently celebrated the opening of its San Francisco store last month and released its suitcase collaboration with Rimowa earlier this month.

The Supreme sale is being auctioned alongside a collection of rare Hermès and Chanel handbags, including the Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin for $40,000 to $60,000 and a Chanel spring 2004 Leather Record Clutch for $3,000 to $4,000. The live exhibition of the sale will take place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10 in New York.

