Supreme reunited with its former design director for its latest collaboration, conscripting Luke Meier of OAMC, the label he launched in 2015 after an eight-year career at the cult streetwear brand.

Meier created a range of military-inspired quilted coat liners overdyed and customized with OAMC’s signature “Peacemaker” logo, in addition to Supreme’s.

Available on OAMC’s online shop, the coat liner retails at 220 euros. All profits will benefit the Immigrant Families Together charity, a U.S.-based organization which is committed to reuniting children and family members separated at boards.

As of mid-morning, OAMC’s online shop purportedly crashed as it was inaccessible on multiple devices, and Supreme devotees took to OAMC’s Instagram account to report the issue. “This is worse than a Supreme drop,” one user groused about the malfunction.

With its weekly drops, Supreme collaborates with the likes of Nike, Stone Island, Lacoste and Undercover. Among the most sought-after tie-ups, the New York brand partnered with Louis Vuitton in 2017, marking a watershed moment for the streetwear category.

In 2017, Meier took on the creative helm at Jil Sander beside his wife Lucie Meier.