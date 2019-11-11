Supreme and Rimowa have teamed again on a collaborative suitcase design.

The streetwear brand has lent its touch to Rimowa’s Check-in L and Cabin Plus aluminum suitcases, wrapping them in a broken glass motif and the Supreme logo.

Supreme declined to reveal prices for the suitcases. They will become available in Supreme stores and online on Nov. 14, and will hit the Japanese market as well as select Rimowa stores on Nov. 16.

The two brands first linked in 2018 on a suitcase collaboration that was reported to sell out in less than a minute. The red and black logo designs spawned thousands of knock-offs sold in wholesale districts across the world.

The Supreme partnership is just one of many projects that Rimowa has embarked on to raise its public profile and “cool factor” since becoming part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The German heritage brand, now overseen by chief executive officer Alexandre Arnault, has also issued designs in collaboration with Off-White, Anti Social Social Club and Fendi, amongst others.