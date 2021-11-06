×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Supreme Teases a Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Eye

16Arlington Designer Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati Dies at 28

Business

What President Biden’s COVID-19 Mandate Means to the Industry

Supreme Teases a Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The two brands teased the project on their official Instagram accounts.

Supreme Tiffany & Co collaboration
In its latest dalliance with luxury - and its first with a jeweler - Supreme has hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Supreme: Pablo Salinas/AP; Tiffany & Co: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

In its latest dalliance with luxury – and its first with a jeweler – Supreme has hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The New York-based skate brand and the iconic jeweler simultaneously teased the project on their Instagram channels, posting a video of a young man wearing a white T-shirt and a pearl necklace. The camera zooms past the spider tattoo on his arm to focus on the necklace, which has a silver tag dangling as a pendant.

Both brands put no text along with the post, only an emoji of chain links.

Jewelry is a surprising category for Supreme, which frequently teams up with brands from activewear or outdoors categories such as Nike, The North Face, Vans, Champion, Timberland, Lacoste, Levi’s and Stone Island.

Its 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton on leather goods and apparel helped ignite a trend for luxury streetwear, and Supreme followed up in 2018 with a range of luggage with Rimowa, another brand owned by French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

LVMH added Tiffany & Co. to its stable of brands in late 2020, also bringing on board Alexandre Arnault, previously CEO of Rimowa, as its executive vice president, product and communications.

Related Galleries

The tie-up with Supreme seems to fall under the tagline of one of the jeweler’s recent campaigns, This is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany, as LVMH shakes up the storied American company with a fleet of buzzy brand ambassadors – including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blackpink singer and recent solo artist Rosé, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy – and high-impact advertising.

It also suggests Supreme is hip to the popularity of men wearing jewelry that had traditionally been perceived as feminine, including pearls.

In recent years, Supreme has also also collaborated with prominent fashion brands including Junya Watanabe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Emilio Pucci.

SEE ALSO:

VF to Acquire Supreme, Valuing Brand at $2.1 Billion-plus

The Supreme-ification of VF Corp.

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s Campaign

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Supreme Hints at a Collaboration with

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad