Supreme Teases a Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

In its latest dalliance with luxury – and its first with a jeweler – Supreme has hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The New York-based skate brand and the iconic jeweler simultaneously teased the project on their Instagram channels, posting a video of a young man wearing a white T-shirt and a pearl necklace. The camera zooms past the spider tattoo on his arm to focus on the necklace, which has a silver tag dangling as a pendant.

Both brands put no text along with the post, only an emoji of chain links.

Jewelry is a surprising category for Supreme, which frequently teams up with brands from activewear or outdoors categories such as Nike, The North Face, Vans, Champion, Timberland, Lacoste, Levi’s and Stone Island.

Its 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton on leather goods and apparel helped ignite a trend for luxury streetwear, and Supreme followed up in 2018 with a range of luggage with Rimowa, another brand owned by French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

LVMH added Tiffany & Co. to its stable of brands in late 2020, also bringing on board Alexandre Arnault, previously CEO of Rimowa, as its executive vice president, product and communications.

The tie-up with Supreme seems to fall under the tagline of one of the jeweler’s recent campaigns, This is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany, as LVMH shakes up the storied American company with a fleet of buzzy brand ambassadors – including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blackpink singer and recent solo artist Rosé, and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy – and high-impact advertising.

It also suggests Supreme is hip to the popularity of men wearing jewelry that had traditionally been perceived as feminine, including pearls.

In recent years, Supreme has also also collaborated with prominent fashion brands including Junya Watanabe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Emilio Pucci.

