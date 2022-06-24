×
Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

The 75-year-old actress has attended countless Daytime Emmy Awards over the years and has been a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades.

Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended countless Daytime Emmy Awards over the years, stunning in innumerable red carpet gowns along the way. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown, fully embracing the bold hue with carefree confidence.

Susan Lucci arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The iconic actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.

Lucci wore her hair in her signature glamorous blown-out style, wearing a blush-glam makeup look with statement pink lipstick matching her chosen gown. The award-winning actress accessorized with an opulent diamond necklace and silver filigree earrings.

Susan Lucci arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Daytime Emmy Award is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each have nine nods, the highest award count of any talk shows. The Daytime Emmys air on Friday, June 24. 

See the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

