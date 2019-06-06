A NEW PRIZE: Stepping out from behind her camera lens, American photographer Susan Meiselas, known for documenting the condition of women around the world since the early Seventies, will take to the stage at the Rencontres d’Arles festival as the first winner of the Women in Motion program’s photography prize, Kering said Thursday.

“Her works offer a singular view of women’s lives, and reflect her commitment to women’s issues,” the luxury group said in a statement, citing the Magnum Photos agency photographer’s series on carnival strippers in the American south in the Seventies, New York’s Prince Street girls over several decades, and the abuse of women in Britain’s West Midlands in 2015 to 2017. She is also captured human rights abuses in Latin America, working extensively in Nicaragua and El Salvador.

The 25,000 euro award will be presented on July 2 by Kering and organizers of the Rencontres d’Arles festival at the event, where Meiselas will take to the stage to speak about her career and share her views on women in photography.

Established in 1970, the world-renowned festival takes place in the South of France, drawing crowds to the historic Mediterranean seaport for dozens of photography exhibitions held among the city’s Roman monuments.

Kering in March extended its Women in Motion program to the Rencontre d’Arles photography festival with a five-year partnership.

Launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, the program aims to throw the spotlight on women’s contributions to film and promote the role of women within the sector through talks by industry leaders like Jane Fonda and Rossy de Palma, open to journalists and film professionals.