Brides are saying “I do” to sustainable bridalwear.

With its latest collection that launched today, Sahroo is an example of a bridal brand tapping into new consumer values, which could mean designing bridalwear to be worn past a one-time occasion.

In an interview with WWD, Sarah Abbasi, founder and creative director of the N.Y.-based luxury bridal label, speaks on the new collection, and why more brides are turning to ethical and sustainable bridal brands.

Since founding the label last year, Abbasi has been intent on only designing what’s necessary — paring down to just two collections a year, with around 20 items per collection. Prior to founding her label, Abbasi worked at IBM as a continuous improvement consultant helping to build conscientious businesses.

“Starting this season, we’re only releasing 100 pieces per look,” Abbasi said. The next collection will drop in April.

With a focus on being conscious in both production methods and product, Sahroo minimizes the amount of paper, using only recycled paper in product packaging. The brand has partnered with reforestation organization One Tree Planted since its inception.

“The intention for a wedding dress is to be worn once. But what we’re saying is it doesn’t really need to be worn once,” said Abbasi, whose collection features dresses as well as modern embellished trousers, which are intended to be worn again after a bride’s wedding.

Sahroo only uses silk fabrics, which are biodegradable. The glass crystals are recyclable, sewn on with silk threads, eliminating concern over microplastics.

Abassi drew inspiration from her mother’s guided nature walks and her travels outside of London, venturing to English gardens. She and her team of artisans in her studio in Pakistan re-created the scenes in hand-dyed silk ribbons and in flowers embellished on gowns and caftans.

“Customers are value-driven, we must be value-driven,” Abassi reiterated. On the sustainable commitment her brand is enduring, Abassi added, “Our brides are on the journey just like we are on the journey.”