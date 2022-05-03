Sustainable Fashion Moments You May Have Missed From Met Gala 2022

While media coverage flocked to looks like Kim Kardashian wearing a vintage dress straight from Marilyn Monroe’s blonde bombshell serenade to then-president John F. Kennedy, there were also many sustainable moments — be it deadstock, upcycled, outfit repeating or vintage — along the way.

Accompanying Chloé creative head Gabriela Hearst were Amy Schumer, Venus Williams and young climate activist Xiye Bastida in bespoke Chloé looks. All looks were created in the Chloé ateliers in Paris and made from existing Chloé stocks. Per the brand, no new materials were ordered, and even the macramé and embroideries were made from deadstock.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello, dressed in Prabal Gurung, and Billie Eilish, in Gucci, both wore upcycled gowns in part or entirety. Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, actresses Denée Benton and Kiki Layne also wore upcycled gowns by Gurung.

Louis Vuitton took a commitment toward circular creativity, with stars Emma Stone, HoYeon Jung, Cynthia Erivo and Gemma Chan each wearing an archival or previously worn look with a twist for the occasion.

“There is no better feeling than to know your designs will live on,” Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of Louis Vuitton women’s lines, said in a statement shared on the brand’s Instagram. Too, Emma Stone re-wore her Louis Vuitton wedding reception dress to the Met Gala while Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae — a first-time Met Gala attendee — also appeared to re-wear a suit.

For his Met Gala look, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer and president of the CFDA, had a custom-embroidered braille message reworked on a 10-year-old Shipley and Halmos tuxedo. Fashion designer and environmental artist Runa Ray hand-applied Swarovski crystals (almost 50 hours of work) to write out the chapter on giving from one of Kolb’s favorite book, Khalil Gibran’s “The Prophet.” The CFDA is more recently working closely with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, to which Swarovski is also a repeat collaborator, on its commitment to more sustainable fashion.

This year’s model behavior was a memo on vintage. Supermodel and activist Amber Valletta was dressed in a vintage 1980s gold lamé Azzaro gown from Aralda Vintage and Louboutin shoes, styled by Karla Welch. Valletta’s jewels were also vintage from Buccellati. Model Emily Ratajkowski opted for a beaded vintage number from Versace, while Adut Akech wore a vintage couture emerald gown from Christian Lacroix circa fall 2003 that was worn backward (a reversible tack was added on the silk straps). The dress was sourced from Shrimpton Couture, an online shop for curated vintage and couture fashion.

With fashion’s focus on activism, designer Hillary Taymour, creative director of Collina Strada (which is included in the Met’s roundup of American Fashion), was one to point attention back to the abortion rights issue on her brand’s Instagram page. A leaked document published by Politico amid the red carpet happenings revealed a potential overturn by the Supreme Court of the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion at the federal level in 1973.

With gender equity one of sustainability’s many-spoked goals, Taymour reposted an Instagram story from illustrator Danielle Chandler that read: “You can’t ban abortions. You can only ban safe abortions.”

Brands like Gucci, under its Chime for Change campaign, are recent vocal advocates for women’s rights as cornerstones to sustainability issues.