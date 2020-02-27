DOMINO EFFECT: As Paris Fashion Week hits its halfway mark, the British Department for International Trade has postponed its “Sustainable Future for Fashion” showcase, due to the ongoing coronavirus situation now engulfing Europe. The event was scheduled to be held on Feb. 28.

The showcase, which was to be hosted by Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe Andrew Mitchell at the British Ambassador’s Paris residence, was to feature the work of brands with responsible practices, such as Alighieri, Bav Tailor, Belize, Bottletop, Edward Crutchley, Haeckels, Hanna Fiedler, Patrick McDowell, Phoebe English, Räthel & Wolf, Stay Wild, Story MFG and Teatum Jones.