James Street Co., the sustainable knitwear label founded in 2016 by Jess Reese, debuted its first spring collection. The brand is based in Salt Lake City and produces small batch, sustainably sourced and ethically made collections in Los Angeles and Lima, Peru.

The brand’s spring 2021 collection consists of BCI-certified cotton, pima cotton and ethically sourced cashmere knits from Mongolia (which are also accredited by the Good Cashmere Standard) with plant-based buttons and natural dyes in six new transitional, lightweight neutral-toned ready-to-wear styles including: a standout gender neutral waffle set (a luxe, boxy short-sleeve button-up and cropped pant), waffle short, Henley, eyelet raglan pullover, tank-top dress and updated signature beanie.

“I call James Street attainable luxury; I tried to make it attainable by giving details you get in luxury clothing and using high-end, sustainable fabrics but at an attainable price-point, not a runway price-point,” Reese told WWD. The collection’s rtw is priced $214 to $288 (with beanie sitting at $58); the first drop is this week available on the brand’s e-commerce site, with consecutive drops to follow through mid-May.