Determined to be a business that is on board with the New Zealand government’s plan to be a carbon-zero country by 2050, Maggie Marilyn is trying to do its part on a variety of levels. The company’s namesake said, “As a proudly New Zealand-made business, we are acutely aware that our location means shipping materials further because of our geographical isolation. We are now starting our journey to learn, understand and, therefore, be able to calculate our carbon footprint. It is our goal to reduce this as much as possible and have engaged outside experts to enable us to carry out this goal.”

Key sustainability achievement of 2018: It has been a really exciting second year in business for Maggie Marilyn. We have just converted all of our dispatch plastic packaging to organic compostable packaging sourced from a local New Zealand company. This packaging is made from cassava root. It doesn’t produce harmful or long-lasting microplastic particles or leave any chemical trace elements following degradation in the soil, rivers, sea or air. We have also for the past four months been writing our sustainability strategy to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Sustainability target for 2019 : As a company, we have just planned our sustainability strategy through 2020. This will be the framework for our sustainability report that is our goal to complete by the end of 2019 in line with the Global Reporting Initiative. To use at least 30 percent recycled fibers in our garments. This is our first step toward moving Maggie Marilyn to a circular-based economy. We are working with our suppliers to turn excess Maggie Marilyn fabric and unsold garments back into new fabric. We also want to work more with New Zealand merino farmers to help bring back New Zealand wool textile manufacturing.

Third-party plaudits: In 2017, Maggie Marilyn was an LVMH Prize semifinalist.

Biggest challenge to overcome: One of the fundamental problems and challenges is how incredibly disconnected consumers are from where their clothes have come from, and how unaware they are of the effects these products have on the environment and the culture of our society. Consumers have little recognition of poverty wages, forced overtime, waste mountains and climate change.

If you could wave a magic wand: We need a revolution of values; to stop treating people in a way where everything is only about profit. Let the benefits of the industry be shared globally. We need to look at land not as a commodity but as the very basis of our life on earth.