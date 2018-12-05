VIVA VIVIENNE: The British Fashion Council is saluting Vivienne Westwood for her longstanding efforts to get people to buy less and to think about the environment more.

At the Fashion Awards on Dec. 10, the BFC will hand Westwood the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, acknowledging her continued work to shift consumer attitudes and spearhead environmental awareness through her work in the fashion industry.

“Dame Vivienne Westwood will be recognized for being a campaigner for change throughout her career. She has led the way championing humanitarian and environmental issues, and her most recent campaign has led more businesses in the fashion industry in the U.K. to switch to green energy,” said Caroline Rush, the BFC’s chief executive officer.

Nadja Swarovski added that the award, whose past recipients include the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani and Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, is part of Swarovski’s wider efforts to promote a sustainable future.

The company, which has also been taking part in the sustainability conversation with a new fine jewelry line created with cultured diamonds and recycled gold, is the BFC’s main partner on the event and has pledged a 300,000 pounds donation to the BFC education fund, ahead of the awards ceremony next Monday night.

Other honorees include Miuccia Prada, who will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award and Parley for the Oceans, which will get the Special Recognition Award for Innovation.

Among the designers competing for awards are Roksanda, Victoria Beckham, Dior’s Kim Jones, Craig Green and Richard Quinn. The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall.