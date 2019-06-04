LONDON — Piran Caseley has been announced as the winner of Swarovski’s latest initiative, The Jewelry Design project, with Central Saint Martins. Caseley has been awarded a prize of 1,000 pounds for his Swarovski embellished necklace molded into the shape of a water splash.

Caseley said he was inspired by the perfumes of Christian Dior and created a visual representation of a perfume spray.

The students were tasked with creating jewelry inspired by V&A’s exhibition, “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” and incorporating Swarovski’s Aurora Borealis stone, which was created by Manfred Swarovski and Christian Dior.

The stone features a thin layer of vaporized blue metal creating an iridescent effect through the crystal, reminiscent of the Northern Lights, hence, the stone’s name.

Out of the 32 entries, 10 students have been shortlisted by a panel that included course leader Giles Last, Leanne Manfredi from the V&A and Kate Filmer-Wilson, executive vice president of operations at Swarovski.

“This year, the opportunity for students to combine Swarovski product with their responses to the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition has been a wonderful, insightful and exciting experience for the whole group. The 10 shortlisted students have gained enormously in terms of designing and making an ambitious piece and then exhibiting it in such a major museum as the V&A,” Last said.

The designs include a Swarovski-embellished hat in the shape of a clutch purse by student Grace Liu, a studded visor cap by student Mary Chan and an embellished sculpted corset by student Hwa Jung Yoo.

Last month, the Swarovski revealed a separate project, the inaugural Conscious Design program in collaboration with CSM, with which it’s been working for the past 20 years.

The aim is to get MA and BA level students thinking about sustainability and the environment even before they put pen to paper, or finger to iPad, and encourage a new generation of designers to think about sustainability from Day One of the creative process.

Conscious Design will form part of the curriculum for students on three courses: MA Material Futures, BA Jewelry Design and BA Textile Design.

During the summer term, each student will create work that takes unused or reusable Swarovski crystals as the starting point, embracing sustainable materials and concepts aimed at having a positive social impact and addressing real business challenges.