LONDON — Swarovski U.K. was granted a Royal Warrant as a manufacturer and supplier of crystals, today by Her Majesty the Queen.

The Royal Warrant recognizes companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household. There are 816 companies who hold a Royal warrant ranging from craftsmen to dry cleaners and computer software.

Other companies who hold the Royal Warrant include Burberry, Gieves & Hawkes, Hunter and Pringle of Scotland.

“We are delighted that Swarovski has been awarded a Royal Warrant as supplier of crystal to Her Majesty The Queen. This is a significant honor, which acknowledges the quality and craftsmanship of our product and reflects our ongoing provision of crystal to the British monarchy,” said Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski Executive Board.

In February, the Fashion Institute of Technology recognized Nadja Swarovski at the 2019 Sustainable Business and Design Conference and Annual Awards Gala for the company’s global sustainability efforts.

As well as accessorizing the royal family, the company has also been working with Central Saint Martins students. Earlier this year, Swarovski tasked students to create jewelry inspired by V&A’s exhibition, “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams.” Piran Caseley was the recipient of the 1,000 pound cash prize for his Swarovski embellished necklace molded into the shape of a water splash.