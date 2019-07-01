LONDON — In a move that should come as no surprise, the Swedish Fashion Council has canceled Stockholm Fashion Week for the foreseeable future. The next event was scheduled to take place on Aug. 27–29.

Stockholm Fashion Week had long lived in the shadow of its neighbor, Copenhagen Fashion Week, which usually takes place at the beginning of August and which has always drawn a much larger audience of international press and buyers.

The Scandinavian brands also tend to favor Copenhagen. Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Saks Potts and the Swedish label J. Lindeberg all choose to show on the Copenhagen runway, while much smaller brands such as Stylein, Hope and House of Dagmar opt for Stockholm.

The Swedish council said it plans to put its weight behind the fashion industry and set up a new model and format.

“Stepping away from the conventional fashion week model has been a difficult, but much considered, decision. We need to put the past to rest and to stimulate the development of a platform that is relevant for today’s fashion industry,” said Jennie Rosén, ceo of the Swedish Fashion Council.

Rosén said that the council is now focusing on creating tools and platforms that are more relevant to the industry’s current needs, such as formats that generate revenue streams and encourage cross-sector collaboration.

“The Swedish fashion industry is extensive and growing, so it is crucial to support brands in their development of next-generation fashion experiences. By doing this we can adapt to new demands, reach sustainability goals and be able to set new standards for fashion,” she added.

Later this year, the council said it plans to reveal its new strategy and will also relaunch its Fashion Talents incubator program which assists emerging brands in developing their business.