Old Molly, a Scandinavian label inspired by the California lifestyle, has set its sights on the U.S. for major expansion.

To try to make inroads, the company will be showing at MAGIC for the first time. Started in 2002, the omnichannel retail company has 60 freestanding stores, 600 wholesale accounts and distribution in nearly 40 countries through its own e-commerce site. Indicative of its Stockholm roots, the brand is known for its bold colors and unexpected patterns in sportswear, accessories and bedding.

Women’s empowerment, not surprisingly, is key — as well as sustainability the Nasdaq Stockholm-traded company was initially inspired by a Los Angeles skater girl from the Eighties, who beats her own drum and has a lot of integrity. The collection features an assortment of apparel, accessories and bedding in a bold mix of colors and patterns. Ribbed sweaters, knit jackets, bikinis, tank tops, a no-frills baseball cap, towels, shoes, lingerie, robes and sheets are among the offerings.

Through MAGIC, Old Molly wants to get into not just specialty stores, but major department stores for spring 2019, a company spokeswoman said.

The company also has an Instagram shop to expedite shopping for consumers. Old Molly has freestanding U.S. stores in Colorado: Vail, Aspen, Denver and Boulder. There is also a New York office and showroom, and a Los Angeles and office and warehouse. Now intent on building its base beyond Europe, the company has reinforced its executive team. Chief executive officer Jennie Högstedt Björk, a seven-year veteran, is now sharing that role with Sara Fernström, who has spearheaded omnichannel businesses for consumer-related companies. Her work experience includes time as an agent at CAA and UTA. More recently, at the Lyft Brands Group, she led the turnaround of Ben Sherman and Bruno Magli and the corporate restructuring of the Eighties brand Chip & Pepper and the American brand Benrus.

At Odd Molly, Fernström will “readjust the business model to an increased digital focus and larger partner network and create opportunities for international expansion in all channels. Sara has a large network of relationships and a solid experience in brand development and complex international restructures with an emphasis on e-commerce,” Högstedt Björk said, adding that she will also have a key role in developing and implementing the label’s international growth plan.

Another addition to the company’s team is Ann-Sofi (“Fiffi”) Maycher as director of international sales. She joins Odd Molly with 15 years of international business development and wholesale experience in 60-plus countries. Maycher has a track record for management and sustained growth of exports for such brands such as Current/Elliott and Free People.