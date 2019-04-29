The salaries and incentive pay are good in the corner office, but it’s the stock awards — if they pan out — that make up the biggest part of compensation for many chief executive officers.

That was the case for both Brian Cornell at Target Corp. and Fran Horowitz at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., both of which had their compensation detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

Stock awards can be fleeting, though, and are subject to vesting schedules, market fluctuations and company performance, which is meant to be a proxy for ceo performance.

Cornell’s compensation at Target tallied $17.2 million last year, up from $8.4 million in 2017, and included $10 million in stock awards, in addition to a $1.4 million salary and incentive pay of $5.3 million.

At Abercrombie, Horowitz’s compensation hit $8.4 million, down from $10.3 million, and included $5.1 million in stock awards as well as a salary of $1.3 million and incentive pay of $2.1 million.