DEJA VU: Balenciaga is the latest Kering brand to be faced with accusations of plagiarism.

Music producer Swizz Beatz has accused the French fashion house of ripping off a shirt produced by Ruff Ryders, the record label founded by his uncles and aunt, in its latest men’s collection.

This comes after Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele was criticized for including a copy of a puff-sleeve bomber jacket designed by Harlem tailor Dapper Dan in its cruise 2018 collection. The brand later issued a statement describing the look as an “homage.”

Two other artists have since come forward claiming their designs were also copied by Gucci in the show. A Gucci spokesperson said the brand was in contact with the artists.

On his Instagram account, Swizz Beatz posted an image from Wednesday’s Balenciaga show with the caption: “@balenciaga we must have a talk about this Ruff Ryder shirt ASAP 🤔 Dapper Dan with Gucci now this 🤔 thoughts ?????? Blessings.”

He also posted a version of the original shirt, which bears strong similarities to the Balenciaga version. The stylized “R” on the original shirt has been altered into a “B” and the name across it from “Ruff Ryders” to “Balenciaga”. A slogan in red now reads “The Power of Dreams” instead of “Ruff Ryders Ryde or Die.”

“@balenciaga @vetements_official 🤔👀 what are we doing??? Call me back blessings . I Might just want you to open up a fashion school in the bronx or harlem 🤔Just so you can give back to the culture !🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 thoughts ????” Swizz Beatz said.

Officials at Balenciaga were not immediately available to comment. Demna Gvasalia, the label’s creative director, has collaborated with brands including Levi’s, Champion and Juicy Couture for his Vêtements label.

Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, is married to singer Alicia Keys.

