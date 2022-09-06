×
Sydney Chandler Makes Venice Film Festival Debut in Asymmetrical Saint Laurent Dress at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere

The actress joined costars Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and others on the red carpet.

Sydney Chandler made her Venice Film Festival debut in a standout fashion look.

The 26-year-old actress attended the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” during the 2022 Venice Film Festival wearing an asymmetrical black dress from Saint Laurent. Chandler paired the look with chunky black and gold bangles. The look was styled by Samantha McMillen. 

Chandler posed on the red carpet alongside her castmates Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde. 

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

“Don’t Worry Darling” is Chandler’s second project following the FX series “Pistol,” which is a biographical drama that follows Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band’s rise to fame. 

“I’m still pinching myself that I actually got this role and that it’s out now,” Chandler told WWD about the role in “Pistol.” “I got an audition tape sent in and it just said ‘untitled Danny Boyle.’ And he is one of my favorite directors of all time, and now one of my favorites to work with. So I saw that and I just had to jump in. And the first scenes that we got were actually, they’re called dummy scenes, so it’s scenes that aren’t actually from the show.”

On her role in “Don’t Worry Darling,” Chandler said: “It is just magical. I’m so excited for people to see it. Florence [Pugh] and Harry [Styles] and Olivia [Wilde] and Chris [Pine] and Gemma [Chan], all of them just shine. I learned so much from them just being able to be on set with them, so it’s going to be a big one I think. I’m really excited for the world to see it.”

Sydney Chandler attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Getty Images

