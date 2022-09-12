Sydney Sweeney Sartorially Blossoms in Floral-embellished Oscar de la Renta Gown at Emmy Awards 2022 

Sydney Sweeney attended the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles wearing a floral-print, embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in the custom gray floral backless dress, embroidered with gun metal threadwork. The ensemble had a bustle train, adding a dramatic touch. Sweeney credited Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative director Fernando Garcia for designing the dress in an Instagram post.

Sydney Sweeney at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson helped the actress select the look. Dickson’s roster also includes Sadie Sink, Chloe East and Kelsea Ballerini.

Sweeney accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry, wearing one of the brand’s antique diamond chokers at the waist of her dress as a belt. She also wore a pair of earrings and two rings, one on each hand.

For beauty, she went for a very natural look with a soft lip. She parted her hair down the middle and did both sides in waves.

Sydney Sweeney at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

It was a big night for Sweeney as she was nominated in two acting categories. The television star was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in HBO’s “The White Lotus” and for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media also was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.